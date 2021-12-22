Weekender For Dec. 23-30: Celebrating Christmas And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Christmas is here. Many local churches will hold special worship services to commemorate the event.

The Carpenter’s Christian Church will host a Christmas Worship Night on Thursday, Dec. 23, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Burgin Christian Church will hold their Christmas Eve Service on Friday, Dec. 24.

That same day, Friday, Dec. 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church will hold mass three times—at 4, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Christmas Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 25, at 11 a.m.

Many local businesses will close for the holidays, but the Christmas Lights of Bondville continue in Salvisa weekend nights until the end of the year.

And for those who are not shopped out after Christmas, the Shops at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will host an After Christmas Sale starting on Sunday, Dec. 26, and running through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Weekender and everyone at the Harrodsburg Herald.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Dec. 23

• Christmas Party featuring live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Smoked. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Christmas Worship Night at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-0670 or Facebook: The Carpenter’s Christian Church.

• Ugly Sweater Contest plus Cell Phone-oke at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 24

• Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road) Three worship services at 4, 5:30 and 9 p.m. 859-734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

• Christmas Eve at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Evening of worship and family focusing on the Advent of Jesus. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-2339 or Facebook: Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

• Christmas Lights of Bondville in Salvisa. Directions: From 127, turn onto Kirkwood Road then turn right onto Bondville Road. Tune car radio to 93.7 to enjoy the music, or roll down the windows. 859-974-0368 or Facebook: Bondville Lights.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Christmas Eve Service at Burgin Christian Church (300 Main Street, Burgin). Starts 9 p.m. burginchristianchurch.org or 859-748-5232.

Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 25

• Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road) Worship service at 11 a.m. 859-734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

• Christmas Lights of Bondville in Salvisa. Directions: From 127, turn onto Kirkwood Road then turn right onto Bondville Road. Tune car radio to 93.7 to enjoy the music, or roll down the windows. 859-974-0368 or Facebook: Bondville Lights.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Admission: $10. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

Boxing Day

Sunday, Dec. 26

• The Shops After Christmas Sale at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Save 40-50 percent on all post-holiday and sale merchandise. Runs through Sunday, Jan. 2. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) with snow tubing and pictures with Santa. Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Christmas Lights of Bondville in Salvisa. Directions: From 127, turn onto Kirkwood Road then turn right onto Bondville Road. Tune car radio to 93.7 to enjoy the music, or roll down the windows. 859-974-0368 or Facebook: Bondville Lights.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Dec. 30

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Pig Out. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.