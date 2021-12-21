Weldons Hand Out Blessings By The Boxful

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Teenagers often get a bad rap for being selfish, but one Mercer County teen, with the help of his father, has learned giving back is better than taking.

Tytus Weldon, a senior at Mercer County Senior High School, helps his father Wes Weldon collect and distribute food and hygiene items in blessing boxes around Mercer County.

“It’s changed my outlook on how people are treated,” Tytus said. “I see kids at school that wear the same stuff almost every day and now I understand why they do. I know that the stuff we put in the boxes not just help people, but really help people.”