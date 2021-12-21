Mercer Sheriff Ernie Kelty Calls Relief Trip To Western Kentucky ‘Humbling’

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County and people across the nation are working to provide relief for the victims of catastrophic storms that ravaged Mayfield, Dawson Springs and other Western Kentucky communities.

Mercer Sheriff Ernie Kelty spent his 60th birthday last week by helping deliver supplies gathered by the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

“It was pretty humbling,” Kelty said.

He took part in a caravan of three trucks and box trailers that delivered to a church outside Paducah that was serving as a distribution center. While Kelty and the rest of the people from Mercer County were unloading, buses and vans from Mayfield and other communities were arriving to pick up supplies. Kelty said he’d never seen anything like it.

“While there, I saw more love, kindness and concern given than I’ve ever seen before,” Kelty said in a Facebook post. “To say the very least, this was the most humbling and rewarding birthday I’ve ever had.”