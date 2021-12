Larry Atwell, 73, of Lexington, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center. Born Oct. 3, 1948, in Lexington, he was the son of the late William and Marie (Napier) Atwell. He was a cook for Denny’s and Jerry’s restaurants. Survivors include: two brothers, Jack Atwell of Harrodsburg and Donald Ray Atwell of Lexington; one nephew, Jason Atwell of Lexington; and a great-niece and great-nephew.

