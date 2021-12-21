Jackie Gullett

Jackie Lynn Gullett, 64, of Harrodsburg, wife of James Gullett, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Lexington. Born Nov. 6, 1957, in Woodford County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Collins and Eva Lucille Pennington Patrick. She was a homemaker and member of the Ebenezer Church of Christ and attended the Carpenter’s Christian Church. Survivors in addition to her husband include: two sons, Tony Sparks and Lonnie “L.J.” Sparks, both of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Christina (Bradley) Johnson and Tabitha Pascual, both of Harrodsburg; three brothers, Michael Collins, Vernon Collins and Billy Collins, all of Burgin; five sisters, Debbie Collins, Faye Collins, Sharon Kaye Collins, all of Harrodsburg, and Doris Jean Patrick of Crab Orchard and Melissa Wilson of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Rodney Patrick, and one sister, Rita Stockley.

