Mercer Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including receiving stolen property, drugs and bail jumping.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

• Iokepa Kaikala, 33, of 995 Fairview Road, Salvisa, is charged with receiving stolen property, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Nov. 6, according to the indictment. Bail $5,000. Dep. Bill Cruce (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.