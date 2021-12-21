Carroll Pittman, 72, of Harrodsburg, husband of Barbara Phillips, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. Born Aug. 22, 1949, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Andrew C and Sarah (Lyons) Pittman. Survivors include: six daughters, Georgia Phillips, Vickie McGowan, Elmira Buck, Lisa Rogers, Veronica Sharp and Dinky Jones; two sons, David Clark and David Bishop; one sister, Patty Baker; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie T. Pittman.

