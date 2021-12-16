Weekender For Dec.16-23: Christmas Parade At Anderson-Dean, Live Nativity At The Carpenter’s Christian Church And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

We sure hope you’re ready for the holidays, unlike certain reporters who may have put off their Christmas shopping until the last minute. Because while they may be panicking, you can enjoy the holidays here in Mercer County, where it’s truly beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Taking a look at the weekend, Anderson-Dean Community Park is hosting a Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved back because of the weather forecast.

Take A Journey Through Bethlehem at the Carpenter’s Christian Church. They are hosting a live drive-thru nativity scene and musical drama on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Christmas Lights of Bondville are back in Salvisa weekend nights until the end of the year.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) is hosting a Winter Funfest Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 4 through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Dec. 16

• Big Blue Open House by Mercer County Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road.) Learn about the extension office, with refreshments, holiday crafts and photo station. Door prizes and giveaways. 3 to 6 p.m. 859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Ugly Sweater Contest and live music by Cotton Johnson at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. 4-11 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Paul Kinzer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. (859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Dec. 17

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shakertown. Tour starts at Trustee’s Office. 6-8 p.m. Price: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Lights of Bondville in Salvisa. Directions: From 127, turn onto Kirkwood Road then turn right onto Bondville Road. Tune car radio to 93.7 to enjoy the music, or roll down the windows. 859-974-0368 or Facebook: Bondville Lights.

• Travingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 18

• Artist Demonstration by Bill Berryman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is included with admission into Shaker Village. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Children’s Tea Time With Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Dress your little ones in their holiday finery for an afternoon tea with Mrs. Claus with spiced cider, cookies and sandwiches followed by story time. 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. $22 per person. Same contact info as above.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) with snow tubing and pictures with Santa. Noon to 7 p.m. Admission: $3 ages 2 and over. Free ages 2 and under. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: $10 ages 2 and over, free ages 2 and under (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough to make snow). 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Nu Kreation Presents Paint and Pour with a Twist: Blue Jeans and Wing Dings at West Lane Community Center (345 West Lane). $40 per person. Starts 1 p.m. 502-837-6406 or 313-208-8952.

• Meet the Grinch at Casa Grande (488 Price Avenue). Enjoy a meal with the Grinch and grow your heart three sizes. 3-6 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). holiday music, roaring fires, twinkling lights and an appearance by Mrs. Claus. Starts 5 p.m. Donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree are encouraged in place of regular $5 admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Lights of Bondville in Salvisa. Directions: From 127, turn onto Kirkwood Road then turn right onto Bondville Road. Tune car radio to 93.7 to enjoy the music, or roll down the windows. 859-974-0368 or Facebook: Bondville Lights.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shakertown. Tour starts at Trustee’s Office. 6-7 p.m. Price: $10, $5 for annual passholder. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Journey Through Bethlehem at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Live drive-thru nativity scene and musical drama. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-0670 or email debbie@carpenterschristian.church.

• Live music by the Trippin’ Roots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Sunday, Dec. 19

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) with snow tubing and pictures with Santa. Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Christmas Lights of Bondville in Salvisa. Directions: From 127, turn onto Kirkwood Road then turn right onto Bondville Road. Tune car radio to 93.7 to enjoy the music, or roll down the windows. 859-974-0368 or Facebook: Bondville Lights.

• Christmas Parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Featuring floats, vehicles, animals and Santa Claus. Starts 6:30 p.m.

• Journey Through Bethlehem at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Live drive-thru nativity scene and musical drama. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-0670 or email debbie@carpenterschristian.church.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

• Ugly Sweater and Inappropriate Music at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Create and wear your ugliest sweater and listen to some inappropriate funny songs. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Thursday, Dec. 23

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Smoked. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Ugly Sweater Contest plus Cell Phone-oke at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.