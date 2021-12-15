Titans reclaim 2A sectional champs

Mercer Defeats Western Hills, Boyle County

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Lady Titans (4-0) once again won the 2A sectional championship, 61-38, against Boyle County (3-2) at Lexington Catholic High School Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Mercer Girls Head Coach Hayley Spivey commended her teams’ defensive intensity, “We came out focused and ready to play,” she said. “Our goal was to keep it under five turnovers and we may have just done that. We want to prevent the other team from scoring and if we can do that, we will win games.”

Spivey’s team has done an excellent job so far keeping their opponents off the scoreboard. The Titans have outscored their opponents 254-151 in their first four games.

Junior Lindsay Jessie opened the game with a 3-point shot and the Lady Titans never looked back. Timberlynn Yeast was on fire and scored 27 points. After sinking a 3-point shot, Yeast hustled back on defense knocked a ball loose to Sara Dunn who then pushed it back up the court for Yeast to score. The Lady Titans closed out the first quarter with an 11-3 lead.