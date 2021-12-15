Mid-season Recap for CUH basketball

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Campbellsville- Harrodsburg Pioneers basketball program is hitting their mid season stride with both teams stacking up wins.

The Lady Pioneers found themselves on the wrong side of an eight game losing streak with a record of 1-9 in the middle of November. The team has since righted the ship with five straight wins to improve to 6-9 with 14 games left on their regular season schedule.

Senior Oriona Woods and sophomore Jaiden Douthit have provided the scoring punch during the Lady Pioneers winning streak. The squad has also not lost a conference game this season (2-0). Their latest home victory came down to the wire against Bryant and Stratton College, 68-65.