Mercer Boys fall in first round of 2A sectional

Western Hills Inside Game Too Much for Mercer

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans (2-1) suffered their first defeat of the season, 85-52, against the Wolverines of Western Hills in the first round of 2A sectionals at Lexington Catholic High School Thursday, Dec. 9.

“We didn’t come out ready to play,” said Head Coach Josh Hamlin. “We didn’t match their intensity or focus.”

Mercer struggled with Western Hills’ two big guys, brothers, Javeon and Walter Campbell and when they made adjustments for them, Zach Semones would step back and make a 3-point shot.