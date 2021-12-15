County OKs New Sewer Rates

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court has approved a new rate structure that will reduce sewer bills for customers across the county.

Customers of the Mercer County Sanitation District who use less than 2,000 gallons a month will see their bills reduced by $8, from $40 to $32 a month. Approximately 39 percent of the sanitation district’s customers could see a reduction in their monthly bills when the rate change goes into effect.

However, tap fees were increased from $500 to $750 plus any additional costs.

Mike Sanford, executive-director of the sanitation district, said the new rates will probably go into effect for the billing cycle after the Jan. 15, 2022, reading.