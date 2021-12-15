 Skip to content

County OKs New Sewer Rates

| |

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court has approved a new rate structure that will reduce sewer bills for customers across the county.

Customers of the Mercer County Sanitation District who use less than 2,000 gallons a month will see their bills reduced by $8, from $40 to $32 a month. Approximately 39 percent of the sanitation district’s customers could see a reduction in their monthly bills when the rate change goes into effect.

However, tap fees were increased from $500 to $750 plus any additional costs.

Mike Sanford, executive-director of the sanitation district, said the new rates will probably go into effect for the billing cycle after the Jan. 15, 2022, reading.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment