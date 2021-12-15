City Approves Splash Pad Bid

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission has awarded the bid to build a splash pad and playground at Young’s Park to DWA Recreation for $147,205.84.

Mercer County residents were caught off guard by the city’s decision to tear down the playground back in August. City officials said they had received complaints about the playground equipment being in bad shape. After a safety inspection, it was recommended the city take the equipment down.