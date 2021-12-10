Shane Briscoe, 26, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell – James B Haggin Hospital. Born April 25, 1995, in Boyle County, he was the son of Mike Royalty and Kathy Briscoe, both of Harrodsburg. He was employed at Hitachi in the throttle body department. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: his fiancé and the mother of his children, Ashley Diels of Danville; two sons, Kaidyn and Kobe Briscoe of Harrodsburg; one sister, Trish [Josh] Lister of Harrodsburg; one brother, Michael Royalty of Harrodsburg; and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and Effie Royalty and Alfred and Freda Briscoe.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.