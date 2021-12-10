Mary Brown Bedinger, 73, of Harrodsburg, wife of Jerry Bedinger, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born June 6, 1948, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Dudley Brown and Mary Elizabeth (Herman) Bradshaw. She was a 1966 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, worked for Modine-Signet for 40 years and was a member of the Harrodsburg First Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Kristyl Penman-Bell of Louisville; one son, Derek Penman of Lexington; two sisters, Loretta Bean of Lexington and Sandra VanDyke of Harrodsburg; three brothers, Tilton Everhart Bradshaw, Steve Smith and Cecil Smith all of Harrodsburg; one brother-in-law, Eric Bedinger of Cincinnati; mother-in-law, Mary Bedinger of Danville and several eral nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her five brothers, Dudley Brown Jr., John Smith, Gary Smith, Mark Smith and Thomas Hines; two sisters, Connie VanDyke and Frances Walker, father-in-law, Calvin Bedinger; and one sister-in-law, Yvette Spaulding.

