Dorothy Wallace

Dorothy Jean Russell Wallace, 92, widow of Clay Wallace, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Born Jan. 22, 1929, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Charles, Sr. and Katie Carpenter Russell. She was a retired elementary school teacher, a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Louisville and was a graduate of Mackville High School and Campbellsville College. Survivors include: one sister, Violet Warner and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by nine siblings.

