Naomi Carolyn “Carol” Whited, 62, of Stanford, widow of Jackie Whited, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born June 28, 1959, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ella (Criswell) Anderson. Survivors include: one daughter, Tina Stevens of Hustonville; one son, Chris Whited of Stanford; three brothers, Woody, Buddy and James Anderson; three sisters, Linda Pigg, Darlene Barnette and Eva Wheeler four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

