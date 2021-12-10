Beverly Carr

Beverly Ann Carr, 75, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her home. Born Sept. 7, 1946, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Horace and Marguerite Anne (Bauersfield) Terhune. She was a retired business office manager for Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Kathryn Leann Carr of Burgin; one son, Michael “Mike” Carr of Harrodsburg; one sister, Anita Seay of Lincoln County; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa “Missy” Carr.

