Solana Kirchner

Solana Hope Kirchner, 27, of Harrodsburg, died Nov. 15, 2021. Born May 26, 1994, she was the daughter of William and Emilie Fuct of Arizona and the granddaughter of Lynn and Carolyn Kirchner of North Carolina. Solana was known for her compassionate heart, infecious laugh and artistic nature. Survivors, in addition to her parents and grandparents, include: one son, Wyatt Da-vid Watson; one brother, Jus-tin Kaprielian of Arizona and several nieces, nephews and friends. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memo-rial contributions are suggest-ed to the Isaiah House’s Lisa Walker Center.