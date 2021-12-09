Peggy Hurst, 73, of Har-rodsburg, wife of Martin Earl Hurst, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at her home. Born Feb. 27, 1948, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Has-ton and Violet Collier Steele. She was owner and op-erator of Friends and Family Restaurant and a member at Doctor’s Fork Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: six daughters, Becky Taylor, Donna (Tommy) Brummett, Shelia (Jeff) Turner, Paula Hurst, Brandi Hurst, all of Harrodsburg and Sheila (Ja-son) Perkins of Lawrence-burg; one son, Marty Hurst of Harrodsburg; one sister, Brenda (Tony) Mobley; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

