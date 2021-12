Norma Jean Bow, 91, of Wilmington, Ohio, widow of Gayle Bow, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Living Cape May Center, Wilmington, Ohio. Born Feb. 2, 1930, in Car-lisle, she was the daughter of the late Morton and Anna Horseman Vice. She was a retired X-Ray technician for the Lexington Clinic. Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.