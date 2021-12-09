Larry Profitt

Larry James Profitt, 68, of Lexington, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his residence. Born Dec. 20, 1952, he was the son of the late James and Viola Miller Profitt. He was a self-employed general contractor of L. J. Profitt Con-tracting. Survivors include: one son, Larry James Profitt Jr. of Lexington; one daughter, Jennifer Dawn Profitt of Har-rodsburg; three sisters, Judy Barker, Phyllis Taylor and Charlotte Richardson, all of Lexington; two grandchildren and several nieces and neph-ews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Profitt.

