John Michael Phillips, 63, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his residence. Born March 15, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Fayrine Roy Phillips. Survivors include: three daughters, Tammy (Dennis) Searp of Alexandria, Felicia Phillips of Covington and Gwen Tyner; two brothers, Dennis (Donna) Phillips and Steve (Erin) Phillips; one sister, Wanda (Phillip) Chumley; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, John Phillips Jr. and four sisters, Yvonne Phil-lips, Kathy Phillips, Renita Kuyper and Regina Proctor.

