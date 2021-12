Greyson Scott Linton, of Danville, infant son of Dakota “Coty” Linton and Brook-lyn Perry, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: two sib-lings, Carter and Cora Linton; paternal grandmother, Sally (Juan) Garcia; paternal grand-parents, Lamont (Amanda) Linton; maternal grandmoth-er, Shannon Disponett. He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Jeff Perry.

