Dessie Angel, 86, widow of Robert Angel, died Mon-day, Nov. 29, 2021, at her residence in Parksville. Born June 2, 1935, in Rockcastle County, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Harriett Jordon Deathre-age. She was a residence mak-er, farmer and a member of the Baptist faith. Survivors include: two sons, Carl Junior (Margie) Angel of Perryville, Jeffery Wayne Angel of Knoxville, Tennessee; three daughters, Carol (Jeff) Angel, Juanita (Henry) Newberry both of Parksville and Nora (Billy) Adkins of Middlesboro; three sisters, Juanita Pow-ell of Elizabethtown, Loretta Crouch of Hamilton, Ohio, and Roberta Lawson of Cin-cinnati, Ohio and several grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Vernon Lee and Bobby Ray Angel and one brother, Walker Deathreage.

