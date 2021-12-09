Alvin Miller, 88, of Crab Orchard, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Ft. Lo-gan Hospital in Stanford. Born Feb. 23, 1932, in Russell County, he was the son of the late J. B. and Cal-donia West Miller. He was a farmer and at-tended Harrodsburg Cum-berland Presbyterian Church. Survivors include: one step daughter, Joyce Ma-rie Cornett; one sister, Ann Johnson; companion, Flo Sinkhorn; three grandchil-dren; four great-grandchil-dren, three great-great-grandchildren.

