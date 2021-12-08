Sweet scents of Christmas – Herald Family Recipes Part 3

Leading up to Christmas, The Harrodsburg Herald staff will be sharing some of their favorite holiday candy recipes and the memories surrounding them this time of year.

This week circulation manager Barb Yeast shares one of her family’s favorite holiday recipes.

“One of my favorite memories of Christmas is shopping with our children,” said Yeast. “Their dad was never a shopper on his own so his idea was to load us all up and have a day at the mall letting each child pick out what they wanted.”

Like so many, the Yeasts loved the sites and smells of Christmas especially the treats only available at Christmas time.

“The aroma of the spiced pecans was certainly a favorite. When the children were in middle school their youth group at Harrodsburg Christian Church put together a cookbook and to my surprise a recipe for spiced pecans was submitted,” she said about her friend Barbara Shewmaker’s recipe. “We have made our own pecans every year since then and they have become a favorite of our extended family, friends and neighbors. They are perfect for sharing.”

Ingredients

• 3 1/2 cups pecans

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

• 3 tablespoons water

• 1/4 teaspoon allspice

• 1 egg white, beaten

• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 250º. In a large mixing bowl, mix together all ingredients, except pecans. Add pecans and stir until well coated. Spread evenly onto greased cookie sheet. Bake 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread out on waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container.