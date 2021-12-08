Carpenter’s ‘A Journey Through Bethlehem’, is back Dec. 18 -19

Lane Hall

Carpenter’s Christian Church, located at 1340 127 Bypass, will continue their annual tradition of “A Journey Through Bethlehem,” a live nativity scene Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in celebration of Christmas.

The event has become a community favorite garnering plenty of attention from both newcomers and returning churchgoers.

Director of Children’s Ministry Stacy Davis has been working with volunteers to prepare for the event.

“There are weeks of preparation that go into actually putting the live nativity together for the weekend of the drive through. We build sets, organize volunteers, discuss changes that need to be made and get the word out to our church and community,” she said.

Volunteers play a huge part in the production as well; from sewing costumes to helping build the sets. “This is by the community, for the community,” she said.

It is also her goal to be accurate in telling the “most important story ever told,”

“The Carpenter’s Christian Church wants to share and retell this story in such a way that anyone from a child to the elderly will be able to view the scenes of the story and understand the profound message within,” said Davis “It is our goal to reach the community with the story of our Savior’s birth, not just those who attend our church.”