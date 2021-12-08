Anderson Dean Park to host community Christmas parade

Lane Hall

Herald Staff

lane@harrodsburgherald.com

Anderson Dean Park is preparing to host a Christmas parade for the first time to usher in the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The parade will feature various floats, vehicles, animals and even special guests such as Santa Claus. Organizers hope it will be special to the community.

Joni Horn, one of the event’s organizers, believes that the event is important to the spirit of Harrodsburg. The parade that normally runs on Main Street was replaced with a shopping and tree lighting event this year.

“The Christmas parade is a long time tradition of our town that can’t be left out,” said Horn. “As our town grows it is wonderful to have new culture and new events, but some traditions can’t be overlooked. I believe that the Christmas parade is one of those traditions that should be kept going.”