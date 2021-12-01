Man charged with trafficking in heroin, meth and cocaine

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Harrodsburg man is in jail on drug charges after police searched a local motel and discovered substances they believe to be heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl derivative.

Officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department executed a search warrant on two rooms at the Economy Inn on College Street on Friday, Nov. 17. Investigators had received a tip that a male subject was distributing drugs at the motel, according to the complaint warrant.

A search of the rooms produced a large amount of suspected narcotics, a handgun, a digital scale, a large amount of plastic bags and cash, according to the warrant.