Herald Family Recipes Week 2 – Nostalgia through new (sweet) experiences

Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year; what with the presents, jolly church services and plethora of Christmas movies on TV, it’s hard not to get excited when it inevitably rolls around again. This Christmas is different for me though, as it’s the last one I’ll spend the entirety of at home; I leave for college next year.

As a result, the build-up has been more intense. I’ve made it my duty to go above and beyond in making this Christmas one to remember. When it comes to this desert though, I wanted to raise a glass to the changes in the name of new experiences. So my Mom and I challenged ourselves and tackled a new recipe, landing on a strawberry jello cake encrusted with pretzels. To make it, you’ll need: two packages of strawberry jell-o, two boxes of frozen and sweetened strawberries, and two cups of boiling water for the topping. When it comes to the crust, you’ll need two cups of crushed pretzels, ¾ cup of melted butter, and 3 tablespoons of sugar. And finally, for the filling you’ll need 8oz of thawed frozen cool whip, 8oz of softened cream cheese, and one cup of sugar. To make the dish as a whole, you’ll first need to dissolve the gelatin in boiling water. Then, stir in the strawberries and refrigerate until it properly sets. Next, heat the oven to 350. In a medium sized bowl, mix the crust ingredients. Then, press it into an ungreased 13 x 9 inch baking dish. Bake for ten minutes, then let it cool. In another medium bowl, neat the filling ingredients with an electric mixer on medium speed until it is smooth. Then spread the mix over the cooled crust. Cover and refrigerate that until it cools and the gelatin topping is properly set. Lastly, spoon the gelatin topping over the filling. Refrigerate for 4-6 hours or until it is firm. After that, enjoy!

The dish serves as a savory reminder of the good holiday memories of yesterday, as I recognize the ingredients; but together they combine to create an entirely new experience that feels more like preparation for what is to come next. Either way, this jello cake is a great option for a holiday treat to be enjoyed by the whole family. Quick, easy, and absolutely delicious.

Read all this weeks stories online www.harrodsburgherald.com