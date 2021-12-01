City reviews splash pad bids



Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission has received two bids to build a splash pad and playground at Young’s Park.

At a special-called meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, two bids were opened. The first was from DWA Recreation—whose representative, Bryan Noel, gave a presentation to the commission in October—for $147,205.84.

The second bid was from Bluegrass Recreation Sales and Installation for $155,767.69.

The commission tabled awarding the bid until they had reviewed all the information.

Mercer County residents were caught off guard by the city’s decision to tear down the playground at Young’s Park back in August.

Officials said they had received complaints about the playground equipment being in bad shape.