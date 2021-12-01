‘A Christmas Carol’  is this weekend only

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will run on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

This is the tenth anniversary of the show here in Harrodsburg, which stars Ragged Edge Managing Director Allan Barlow. Barlow plays 24 characters using six British dialects.

“A Christmas Carol” tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s life-changing Christmas Eve. Originally published in 1843, the tradition of doing readings and one man performances dates back to author Charles Dickens, who gave public readings until his death in 1870.

Ragged Edge Community Theatre is located at 111 South Main Street, Harrodsburg. To purchase tickets online, visit raggededgetheatre.org or call 859-734-2389.