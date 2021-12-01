Douglas sworn in as senator

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Dr. Donald Douglas was officially sworn into office as senator for District 22, which includes Mercer County.

As the newest member of the senate majority, Douglas becomes the first black member of the GOP Caucus.

A Republican from Nicholasville, Douglas won November’s special election to replace the late Tom Buford in the state senate. Buford represented the district from 1994 until his passing earlier this year.

“There are certainly big shoes to fill in representing the 22nd District, but I am forever grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and am proud to be a part of this historic accomplishment,” said Sen. Douglas in a press release. “I am eager to get to work with my new colleagues in the Kentucky General Assembly. We are all living through challenging times, but together, we can heal and be stronger than ever before.”

The next legislative session begins on Jan. 4, 2022. With one year left remaining in his term, Douglas will run for reelection next year. The election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

Born and raised in a log cabin in the small town of Maceo, which is located outside Owensboro, Douglas is the 14th of 16 children. At Daviess County High School, Douglas became a track and field All-American and an Academic All-American, according to a press release. He qualified for the Olympic trials twice during his track years and was elected class president from 7th through 12th grades. Douglas has been honored as a Daviess County Public Schools Distinguished Alumnus and inducted into the Daviess County Hall of Fame.

Currently serving as the medical director and lead physician at Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center in Lexington, Douglas has been in healthcare for over 40 years, beginning in orthopedics. He practiced non-narcotic pain management for more than 20 years. Douglas now practices regenerative medicine to help repair and regrow worn-down body tissue.

Douglas and his wife Carol, of more than 40 years, have resided in Jessamine County for nearly 14 years. She is a retired teacher and tutor. They are parents of three adult children—all medical school graduates.

Information on the 22nd State Senate District can be found by visiting legislature.ky.gov.

Details on Sen. Douglas’ legislative committee assignments and more will be released in the near future.