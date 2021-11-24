Ginger Snaps make easy holiday treat – Harrodsburg Herald Family Recipes

Leading up to Christmas, The Harrodsburg Herald staff will be sharing some of their favorite holiday candy recipes and the memories surrounding them this time of year.

Sports editor Wesley Bird is sharing one of his family favorites, white chocolate covered gingerbread balls.

“We started making these a few years ago at a friend’s Christmas candy party and they’ve been a holiday favorite since,” said Bird.

They are easy to make and don’t require an oven so they can be made while something else is cooking. The ginger snap cookies give that Christmas taste and the white chocolate is a nice change up from other milk chocolate desserts.

They are not messy to make and don’t require a lot of ingredients so it’s great for children to help with.

“From our family to yours we hope you enjoy this recipe and have a happy holiday season,” said Bird.

Ingredients

• 1 16 oz box of Ginger snap cookies

• 1 8 oz container of cream cheese (softened)

• 24 oz of white chocolate almond bark

Directions

Crush the ginger snap cookies until small cookie crumbs and no big pieces, a food processor works well.

Mix the cream cheese with the crushed cookies and roll them into small balls and place them on a baking tray with parchment paper. Let chill for an hour in the freezer.

Melt the white chocolate following directions on the package then dip the balls until they are completely covered and place them on the baking sheet. Add any toppings like nutmeg or sprinkles. Chill for another hour or until the chocolate hardens. Enjoy!

