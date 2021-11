WILLIAM RICE

William Ronald Rice, 74, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort.

Born Feb. 10, 1947, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Roy Jackson and Louise Slaughter Rice.

He was a volunteer at the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital, a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church, attended Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort and was a former member of the Harrodsburg Lions Club.