Lady Bulldogs Will Lean On Experience In 2021

Burgin Basketball Preview: Girls

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs are days away from officially tipping off the 2021-22 basketball season at home against the Western Hills Lady Wolverines on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Lady Bulldogs posted a 4-14 record last season as they recorded 783 total points while allowing opponents’ 1,018 total points on the board. Head Coach Keith Monson expects more from the team this season.

“I have a lot higher expectations out of them this year and I believe they have the same expectations. We hope to improve on our pressure on the defensive end and finishing plays.”

The Lady Bulldogs shot just 27.6 percent from the field last season. Similarly from three point range Burgin shot 27.4 percent. Gabi Thompson proved to be the most efficient offensive weapon at Monson’s disposal in her eighth grade season. Now a Freshman, Thompson has improved her ball handling according to Monson and has proved herself irreplaceable on this Burgin team.

“She (Thompson) is a special player. She’s very athletic and good at creating ways to get her shot off. She will definitely be counted on to lead our offense again. She is very competitive and hates to lose,” Monson said of the freshman star.

Junior guard Baleigh Turner was the second highest scorer last season averaging 9.1 points per game. Sophomore forward Avery Gray will play an important role for the Lady Bulldogs this season after averaging 6.2 points and a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per game in 20-21.

“Baleigh Turner was our second leading scorer last year and is doing a good job being a team leader,” Monson said.

The Lady Bulldogs are set to compete with three seniors returning to play.