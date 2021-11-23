Boys Look To Build On Last Year’s Shooting Success  

Burgin Basketball Preview: Boys

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Basketball season is upon us and the Burgin Bulldogs are training hard for their season opener on Monday, Nov. 29, against Green County. The Bulldogs return most of their offensive production from last season with three key players who shot above 50 percent from behind the arc. Senior John Boursaw and juniors Hunter Reed and Jacob Qualls led the Bulldogs in scoring in the 2020-2021 season. They look to build on the Bulldogs outstanding 56.5 percent shooting from behind the arc, which was noticeably higher than every other team in Kentucky High School basketball last season.

Boursaw, Stewart, and big man Greyson Mitchell are the Bulldogs’ seniors and have done a great job of leading by example this offseason according to Head Coach Troy Lee Thomas. Thomas said Mitchell, who led the Bulldogs in boards last season averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, has gained 10 pounds of muscle this offseason in preparation for his final season at Burgin. Boursaw has also been working hard to improve his three point shooting. After leading the team with 12.5 points per game in 20-21, Boursaw worked on reading defenders this offseason.

“To prepare for my final season I put in work to keep my jump shot consistent and to always find the open man,” said Boursaw.

The sharpshooter believes in this team and their ability ahead of his final season as a Bulldog, and is excited to see what they can prove on the court.

“My expectations are high because of the group we have this year. We’ve played many years together and are getting better at feeding each other.”