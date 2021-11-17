Pioneers Basketball Struggle Early

Women Fall To Midway, Toppers Too Much For Pioneers

Alston Geers

Contributing Writer

The Lady Pioneers fell, 92-55, to the Midway Eagles Tuesday, Nov. 9, looking to bounce back after a tough weekend on the road in Illinois where they dropped both games.

The first quarter looked good as Oriona Woods and Jaiden Douthit both came out firing on all cylinders, helping the Pioneers to 20 points in the first quarter.

However, Midway turned on the press in the second quarter causing the Pioneers to turn the ball over. Midway took the lead, 53-30, into the break.

The Pioneers couldn’t find a rhythm in the second half as they fell to the Midway Eagles by a final score of 92-55.

Kalyn Williams led the Pioneers with 11 points followed by Oriona Woods and E’Moni Washington both with nine points.

Midway was led by Allyson Callahan who scored 21 points including her career point of 1,000.

Oriona Woods had this to say about the game “We should have played harder than we did tonight and compete for four quarters” adding in “We will come out and play better Friday and play up to our standard.”

The Pioneers will travel this weekend to Rio Grande, Ohio, to compete in the Bevo Classic. Their first game will be against Rochester University (MI) at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, then play UC Clermont on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The Pioneers’ next home game was against Berea College Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.