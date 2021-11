ORVILLE ‘BUD’ ROYALTY

Orville “Bud” Royalty, 89, of Danville, died Monday Nov. 8, 2021.

Born Jan. 1, 1932, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Arnold and Bessie Coker Royalty.

He was a member of Benton Baptist Church, a United States Army veteran, and was a former employee of Eastern State Hospital.