November Indictments Include Robbery, Wanton Endangerment

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments on charges including robbery, wanton endangerment, drugs, false representation to obtain benefits and bail jumping.

ROBBERY

Nehemiah Conley, 31, of 1678 New Dixville Road, was charged with 2nd degree robbery, a class C felony. On Oct. 28, Conley used physical force to commit a theft at Ace Hardware, according to the indictment. Bail: $10,000. Patrolman Blake Darland (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

WANTON ENDANGERMENT

Steven Stratton, 68, of 408 Goddard Street, was charged with three class D felonies—1st degree wanton endangerment (two counts) and 1st degree criminal mischief—and a class B misdemeanor, driving under the influence. On Aug. 24, Stratton operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other substances, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury for two minor children and causing more than $1,000 in damage to private property, according to the indictment. Bail: $10,000 with drug related conditions: report to pretrial services, submit to random drug testing and no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Dep. Wes Gaddis (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.