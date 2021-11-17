Music, Food, Shopping And More At Christmas On Main On Dec. 3

April Ellis

Herald Staff

With Thanksgiving only a week away and Christmas right around the corner, Harrodsburg First is busy getting ready for the holidays with a new downtown event this year on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m.

This year’s Christmas on Main will feature live music, along with drink and dinner specials from Main Street’s restaurants. Shops will have extended hours with holiday specials as well.

“We are excited to bring everyone downtown for holiday shopping to kick off the Christmas season,” said Kaitlyn Harder, executive director of Harrodsburg First Main Street Program.

Also new this year is a holiday cyber quest involving social media tagging, photos and fun at local stores, restaurants and events. Harrodsburg First will post challenges to take part in like shopping Small Business Saturday, sipping special holiday drinks, etc. Participants will tag and post photos completing the challenges to be entered to win their give-away.

The challenges will begin Saturday, Nov. 27, during Small Business Saturday and will run through the end of the Christmas on Main event, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the give-away can also be purchased the night of the event for $5.

“We want to get as many people involved as we can and promote all of our great downtown businesses. Holiday shopping doesn’t have to mean going to Lexington or Louisville or browsing through Amazon. We have great local stores that have the perfect gift you are looking for,” said Harder.

The traditional tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with an appearance from the jolly guy himself, Santa Claus, at Old Town Park. Families are encouraged to come and to take photos.

“Whether you shop during the Christmas on Main event or take part all week with our cyber quest, we welcome everyone to join in on the fun, shop local and support our great downtown,” said Harder.