MATTHEW PRICE

Matthew Brian Price, 41, of Lexington, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born March 28, 1980, in Lexington, he was the son of Freddy Nance of South Carolina and the late Angela (Geddes) Price.

He was a graduate of Tates Creek High School in Lexington and a cook at several local restaurants