MARY JUNE WADE

Mary June Caton Wade, 71, of Harrodsburg, wife of Dennis Ray Wade, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Medical Center in Lexington.

Born March 11, 1950, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Caton Jr. and Mary Baker Caton.

She was a member at Harrodsburg Baptist Church and Knitting Club and a retired manufacturing employee, having worked at Halmack and Whirlpool Manufacturing. She was also the first bass drummer for the Mercer County band and was crowned Miss Mercer in 1968.