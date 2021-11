LEON ‘VAN’ WOODROW

Leon “Van” Woodrow, 78, husband of Irma Louise Carmickle Woodrow, formerly of Burgin, died Wednesday, Nov. 10.

He was the son of Gwen (VanDriel) and Leon Woodrow.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Danville and attended Burgin Baptist Church, was the owner/operator of Fourth Street Coin Laundry and later Van’s Camper Sales, Inc.