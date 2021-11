JOHN CAREY

John C. Carey, 85, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Born Sept. 10, 1936, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late James Everett and Gertie Mae Yates Carey.

He was employed in the finance department of the City of Frankfort, a veteran of the United States Air Force, a Baptist by faith and a member of the Robert M. Sirkle Masonic Lodge No. 954 F&MA.