Helpware Looking To Hire 150 People

Work From Home Positions Start At $15 An Hour

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Helpware is looking to hire 150 people at the company’s new office in Mercer County.

The office is located at 531 Legion Drive, across the street from Kroger.

The positions are work from home jobs which begin at $15 an hour, said Tabatha Wilson, the Helpware US office manager.

“All individuals hired will be doing in-office training for up to one week,” Wilson said. “Then, everyone will be working from home. The positions will be agent positions, answering calls, and assisting people with filling out applications for a government program.”

Worker schedules will be eight hours a day, five days a week from Monday through Saturday with the hours ranging from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Founded in 2015, Helpware bills itself as a digitally enabled people-as-a-service outsourcer that supports a range of industries, including health tech, gaming, financial technology, e-commerce, software, technology and others.

The company also provided services to government and charitable organizations to assist with COVID-related programs during the pandemic.

In addition to the offices in Harrodsburg and Montgomery County, Helpware operates U.S. offices in California, Colorado and Virginia and operates internationally with offices in Germany, Mexico, the Philippines and Ukraine.

Helpware opened an office in Mt. Sterling in 2020. That office currently employs 25 people and they are in the process of adding 150 jobs there as well. The company is investing approximately half a million dollars in its expansion in Kentucky, according to a state press release.

Wilson said new hire training will be scheduled on separate wave dates.

Anyone interested can apply online at https://boards.greenhouse.io/helpware/jobs/4736171003.