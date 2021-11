GORDON WEST

Gordon Lewis West, 82, of Harrodsburg, widower of Mary Katherine (Dunn) West, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Landmark of Danville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born Dec. 22, 1938, in Richmond, he was the son of the late James Lewis and Anne Elizabeth (Agee) West.

He was a retired animal science technician for the University of Kentucky.