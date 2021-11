DANNY BOTTOM

Danny Lloyd Bottom, 61, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 24, 1960, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late William Floyd and Rosetta (Lanham) Bottom.

He attended the Mercer County Schools and was a self-employed carpenter.