Bobby Louis Roark, 82, husband of Marcia Roark, of Lawrenceburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home.

He was the son of the late Alonzo and Elsie Ray (Chilton) Roark.

He was a 1957 graduate of Mercer County High, a U.S. Army veteran and was head of Roark Builders.